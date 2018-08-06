Concussions; What to watch out for during Fall sports season

Student athletes across West Michigan are starting practices for Fall sports, and a topic that generates a lot of buzz this time of year is concussions.
Neuro-psychologist Katie Scott from Spectrum Health Medical Group explains the symptoms to look out for, and ways to keep the kids safe during sports season.
Concussion symptoms include:
- Headache or a feeling of pressure in the head
- Temporary loss of consciousness
- Confusion or feeling as if in a fog
- Dizziness or "seeing stars"
- Nausea/vomiting
- Delayed response to questions
Spectrum Health's Sports Concussion Clinic is located at 4100 Lake Drive Southeast, Suite 300 in Grand Rapids. The clinic is open at the following times:
- Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursdays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Fall Sports season only)
- Fridays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call (616)-267-7600.