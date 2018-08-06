Concussions; What to watch out for during Fall sports season

Posted 10:40 AM, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39AM, August 6, 2018

Student athletes across West Michigan are starting practices for Fall sports, and a topic that generates a lot of buzz this time of year is concussions.

Neuro-psychologist Katie Scott from Spectrum Health Medical Group explains the symptoms to look out for, and ways to keep the kids safe during sports season.

Concussion symptoms include:

  • Headache or a feeling of pressure in the head
  • Temporary loss of consciousness
  • Confusion or feeling as if in a fog
  • Dizziness or "seeing stars"
  • Nausea/vomiting
  • Delayed response to questions

Spectrum Health's Sports Concussion Clinic is located at 4100 Lake Drive Southeast, Suite 300 in Grand Rapids. The clinic is open at the following times:

  • Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursdays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Fall Sports season only)
  • Fridays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call (616)-267-7600.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s