Couple arraigned in death of their child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Solon Township couple has been officially charged in the death of their child.

Seth and Tatiana Welch were arraigned Monday afternoon on open murder and child abuse charges in the death of their daughter Mary last week. The couple faces sentences of life in prison.

The two were arraigned Monday together. Court documents say that investigators allege the baby girl starved to death. The couple told police that they didn't seek medical help for the child for religious reasons and for fears of Child Protective Services.

