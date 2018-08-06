Hispanic Chamber of Commerce guides local businesses towards success

Latinos make up 25 percent of the population in Holland, and 15 percent in Grand Rapids. As the numbers continue to grow, amazing authentic culture thrives in their cuisine and arts.

Many of these people have the talent, but they need some guidance when it comes to operating their businesses. That's where West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce comes in; they bridge the gap with major corporations and mom-and-pop shops.

Leigh Ann went to visit the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce headquarters to learn how they, along with The Rapid, support these businesses.

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is located at 2007 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their mission at hccwm.org or call (616)-452-3960.

