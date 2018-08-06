× Holland woman seriously injured in crash while riding on motorcycle

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in serious condition after being thrown from a motorcycle following a crash.

It happened on W 112th Street just west of South Brucker Avenue, in Bridgeton Township of Newaygo County.

Michigan State Police says the motorcyclist lost control, throwing he and the passenger off the bike.

Aeromed had to be called for the passenger, a 27-year-old Holland woman, who was seriously injured.

The driver, a 26-year-old from Montague, only suffering minor injuries.

Both were wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.