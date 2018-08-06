Is sparkling water as good for you as regular water? West Michigan health experts weigh-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Dentists and doctors agree that pop is not healthy whether it's diet or regular.

That's why more people are replacing it with sparkling water, but is it as healthy as the real stuff?

Nutritionists say you should get in about half your body weight in fluid ounces a day.

When it comes to soda vs. water, we know the fizzy drink falls flat. But what about water containing carbon dioxide like La Croix or Bubbly.

Is carbonated water just as healthy as the real stuff?

Registered Dietitian with Spectrum Health, Kristi Veltkamp says yes.

"Carbonated waters aren’t going to have all of the sugars you're going to get in the sodas so it definitely makes it a better option, in fact, most carbonated waters have no sugar at all," Veltkamp said.

According to Veltkamp, flavored waters, like La Croix, have natural flavors that are essences of the fruit, so it's basically a part of the fruit that's flavoring the water.

Plus, Veltkamp says sparkling water, including the flavored kind, is just as hydrating as non-carbonated water. Though, carbonation may affect how much water is actually consumed because some get bloated and drink less.

"The only difference is it's a little more acidic so if you're drinking a lot of it it could have an effect on your teeth enamel," Veltkamp said.

That’s where Chas Jensen, the owner of Rogue River Family Dental comes in.

"They're slightly more acidic than regular water but there’s no sugar, so yes, acidity is going to degrade the enamel it causes enamel erosion, but the sugar content is much more of a focus for us in the dental world," Jensen said. "For someone who is drinking Diet Coke all day switching to a seltzer or carbonated beverage is going to be 1000 times better for you than soda, but at the end of the day the best thing for your body and oral health is regular water," Jensen said.

Keep in mind, there are flavored waters out there that have added sugars and artificial ingredients to be sure to check the label.

Also, to put it into perspective: a can of pop is about 30 grams of sugar. The actual recommended amount of added sugar for children is up to about 12 grams a day and for teens about 20- 30 grams of added sugar.