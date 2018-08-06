Jalen Broussard makes the switch to quarterback for East Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jalen Broussard was a major play maker in 2017 as a wide receiver and defensive back for the East Grand Rapids as it won the OK Gold championship.

The Pioneers lost 3-year starting quarterback Mike Malewitz to graduation so Broussard is making the switch under center this fall.

After the season last year in the (head coach Casey Longo) talked about me going back to quarterback instead of receiver" Broussard said. "A little rough to start out because I haven't done it in so long but getting back into the groove of things."

"He started both ways for us as far as a defensive back and receiver" Casey Longo said as he enters his 3rd season as EGR head coach. "He's a great athlete, he knows the offense well, he's a competitor so trying to get the ball in his hands is kind of natural thought process."

East Grand Rapids opens the season against Zeeland East at the GRidiron Classic which is played at Grand Valley State University on Saturday August 25th.