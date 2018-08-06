Knapp’s Corner HopCat to open in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ second HopCat location is opening next month.

The Knapp’s Corner location at the old Fajita Republic Cantina, 2183 E. Beltline Ave., will open on Sept. 8. HopCat says in a release that the first 200 people in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will get a card that is good for a free order of Crack Fries every week for a year.

HopCat says it is currently holding interviews for all hourly positions at the Celebration Village location. A list of open positions is available on their website.

The new location was announced in March and will be HopCat’s 17th to open across the country and the 7th in Michigan. They are also planning to open a Holland location in early 2019.