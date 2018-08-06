Man sentenced in fatal crash that killed mom and son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man has been sentenced for his role in a crash that killed a mother and her son in January.
Monty Parker was sentenced to 150 hours on a work crew and $1,375 in fines in the deaths of Valery Arreola and her son Guillermo. Parker was driving on U.S. 131 on January 7, which he hit the disabled vehicle that Arreola and her son were in.
Parker was charged with two counts of Moving Violation Causing Death. Both are misdemeanors.
In court Monday, Parker apologized to the family and says he wishes he “could change that day, and take all of your pain and suffering away.”
He said that he has been going through counseling to learn how to bear the pain the crash has caused.
