Man sentenced in fatal crash that killed mom and son

Posted 11:23 AM, August 6, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man has been sentenced for his role in a crash that killed a mother and her son in January.

Monty Parker was sentenced to 150 hours on a work crew and $1,375 in fines in the deaths of Valery Arreola and her son Guillermo.  Parker was driving on U.S. 131 on January 7, which he hit the disabled vehicle that Arreola and her son were in.

Valery Arreola

Parker was charged with two counts of Moving Violation Causing Death. Both are misdemeanors.

In court Monday, Parker apologized to the family and says he wishes he “could change that day, and take all of your pain and suffering away.”

He said that he has been going through counseling to learn how to bear the pain the crash has caused.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 comments