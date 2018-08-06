Michigan State expects team chemistry to be the strength of its team in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- While the Michigan State football returns 19 of 22 starters from last year's 10-3 team, the Spartans spent much of media day on Monday talking about their team chemistry.

"Past teams that have been successful at Michigan State have had that chemistry" junior quarterback Brian Lewerke said. "They have had that family feeling and I could feel it my freshman year when we went to the playoffs and I can definitely feel it now, so I'm very excited to see what we can do."

The teams mantra this season is "Heave" which came from some off season team building.

"This off season we played a lot of tug of war and it got real physical" senior safety Khari Willis said. "It got aggressive and competitive and we just started saying heave, heave, heave. And the meaning of it is everyone's all pulling at the same time, together, in the same direction."

The Spartans will test that chemistry for the first time in a game Friday August 31st against Utah State at Spartan Stadium.