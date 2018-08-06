Montcalm County clerk accused of stealing on surveillance video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM CO., Mich. -- Kristin Millard, the Montcalm County clerk, faces a larceny charge. She's accused of stealing eyeglasses.

Her accuser, Christa Wright said, “If the camera hadn’t have been there then she would’ve gotten away with it.”

Wright is referencing a surveillance camera at RJ's Sports Bar and Grill in Sheridan. The March footage shows what appears to be a woman picking something up off the table and sliding it into her hooded sweatshirt.

“I can’t believe she would do something like this, being in her profession and stealing from somebody. It’s just... it’s despicable," Wright told FOX 17.

She recalled, “My glasses came up missing, and I’m looking around everywhere. My daughter and I were looking around. We were looking under the table. We’re looking in coat pockets, and I looked in my purse [but] couldn’t find them anywhere, and that’s when we had watched the video.”

In the video, you see the woman look right and then left before picking up and pocketing the item.

“I was angry... she went through my stuff,” Wright said.

Wright reported the incident to the Michigan State Police and pressed charges. She said she’s hoping for justice and to send the message that no one is above the law.

She said the glasses cost $150, but “I don’t care if they were $2 glasses."

"They were mine," Wright said.

FOX 17 stopped by the county building. Millerd said she had no comment. We learned the case is being handled in Mecosta County because of her position in Montcalm County. The Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office said it's trying the case.

She's due in court August 13th for her pre-trial conference.