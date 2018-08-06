Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Car enthusiasts, listen up! Later this week, you have the chance to check out unique and exotic cars.

It's part of the second ever Cars and Coffee event at the downtown market in Grand Rapids. More than 120 vehicles will be on display, and their owners will be on hand to answer any questions.

It's happening on Friday, from 7 to 10 p.m. and it's totally free to attend.

2. Looking for a job or know someone who is? The City of Wyoming is hosting an event that may help them out.

A community job fair is happening Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kentwood Community Church.

There will be more than 40 employers hiring for full time, part time, and seasonal employment.

Admission is free to all job seekers. The church hosts a new job fair the second Wednesday of every month.

3. Another West Michigan Police Department has put together a lip sync challenge video.

As you can see, the people and first responders of Kalamazoo really got some moves. The department spent the last few weeks putting this together with residents, city officials and first responders.

The video features Kalamazoo landmarks like Sweetwaters Donuts, Western Michigan University, and of course downtown.

The department is now calling on Michigan State Police and the Vicksburg Police Department.

4. For the first time in it's 60-year-history, Guinness opened its very first brewery in the United States.

The brewing company opened up shop near Baltimore, Maryland.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House will also include a tap-room for tasting, and will host tours to view the unique brewing process.

It's also expected to bring about 160 new jobs.

5. Get paid to eat Nutella! The Ferrero Company is hiring people to taste-test its products.

Job site "Open-Job-Metis" posted the ad for the Italian company. Selected applicants will first undergo three months of training to learn correct terminology and improve senses. 40 people will then be offered part-time positions at the company.

Be prepared to relocate though, the job is located in Italy's northwest Piedmont region.