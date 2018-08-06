Motorcyclist arrested following police pursuit

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After leading officers on a pursuit, a motorcyclist finally pulled over and surrendered to them in the 23000 Block of River Run Road in Lockhart Township.

Officers attempted to pull over two motorcycles on Mahnke Road near Darr Road when one of the motorcycles fled the scene.

Following a pursuit, the 40-year-old Centreville man was taken into custody and the female passenger on the bike was detained.