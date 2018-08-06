Muskegon man critically injured by hit and run driver

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A Muskegon man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Grand Haven Saturday night.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says the man was a passenger in the van and got out in the McDonald’s parking lot.  As he walked through the parking lot near the back of the building, the driver of the van sped off and struck the man, and then left the scene.

Investigators say they know who the driver is and they are still investigating.  The victim suffered life-threatening head injuries.

