Oakland acquires pitcher Mike Fiers from Tigers

Posted 3:24 PM, August 6, 2018, by

DETROIT, MI - JULY 27: Mike Fiers #50 of the Detroit Tigers throws a second inning pitch while playing the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on July 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have acquired right-hander Mike Fiers from the Detroit Tigers for two players to be named or cash.

The Tigers announced the move Monday.

The 33-year-old Fiers is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA this season. The rebuilding Tigers picked him up before the season on a $6 million, one-year contract , and he pitched well enough that he became a candidate to be traded to a contender.

Detroit wasn’t able to work out a deal before the non-waiver trade deadline last week, but the Tigers have now sent him to an Oakland team that, if the season ended now, would be the American League’s second wild card.

Fiers was with the World Series champion Astros last year, but he was not included on any of Houston’s postseason rosters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s