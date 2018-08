VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A female, after being lost near Van Buren State Park, was able to make her way to a nearby roadway to alert authorities that the man she was with was still missing in the wooded area.

The couple went to the state park to watch the sunset Sunday when they became disoriented and lost.

It took over a half an hour for officials to finally find the man in a bush off Ruggles Road near the state park.

The man and woman suffered minor scratches and are expected to be okay.