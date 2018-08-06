× Police: Missing, endangered woman may be heading to Grand Haven from Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Police say a missing, endangered 21-year-old woman could be heading to the Grand Haven area.

Michigan State Police say Danielle Dallys Martinez was last seen Monday in Lansing. According to a release, she is “distraught and suicidal over losing her boyfriend to a drowning” and may be heading to the Grand Haven area.

She is described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan license DHA6250.

Two people died Sunday after suffering water emergencies at Grand Haven State Park.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700.