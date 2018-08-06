Roz “The Diva” hosting luncheon and workout classes in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People come in all shapes and sizes, and no one embraces that more than Roz The Diva! She's a plus-size woman who's into fitness, and proud of it. That's why she's coming to Grand Rapids to spread her body positivity through fitness classes and a luncheon this week.

Roz will be hosting fitness classes on Monday and Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Classes cost $55 at the door and will be hosted at Flirt Fitness, located at 5366 Plainfield Avenue Northeast.

She'll also be speaking at a luncheon in the Gerald R. Form Room at the Amway Grand Plaza on Tuesday, August 7 from 12 to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at flirtfitnessgr.com/events.

Learn more about Roz the Diva, visit rozthediva.com and follow her on social media.