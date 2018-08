Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get when you combine a zebra and a donkey? A zedonk! Never heard of or seen one? The zedonk can be found at Anderson and Girls Orchard!

We got a chance to see a zedonk first hand, along with a wallabee, from Anderson and Girls.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, call (989)-831-4228 or visitĀ andersonandgirls.com.

Stay up to date on the animals and their special events on theirĀ Facebook.