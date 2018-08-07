Annual expo to provide supplies, services to students from low-income family

Posted 8:35 AM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:11AM, August 7, 2018

FREMONT, Mich. — School supplies, medical check ups, new clothing — going back to school can weigh on parent’s paychecks.

The 15th Annual Tools for Schools Expo was designed to help low-income families prepare their students for the new school year.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. students will be able to attend to get a new backpack and school supplies.  Students will also be able to get their haircut and get vision and health check ups.

The expo takes place at the TrueNorth Service Center on Warner Avenue in Fremont.

