× Battle Creek Police arrest two men after driveby shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say they have taken two suspects into custody in connection with a drive-by shooting Tuesday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m., at a residence near W. Goguac Street and S. Washington Avenue.

Battle Creek Police Sergeant Jeff Case tells FOX 17 that two 23-year-old Battle Creek men have been booked on multiple charges, including Assault with Intent to Commit Murder. He says the 27-year-old Battle Creek woman who was shot in the upper torso suffered a “serious injury”, but is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

There’s been no confirmation yet on what precipitated the shooting, and no names have been released yet. According to a Battle Creek Police Department news release, “Preliminary information indicates that subjects in a white vehicle drove by the victim’s residence, and a suspect fired numerous rounds at the house, while leaning out the sunroof. The vehicle then traveled east out of the area.”

Sergeant Case says “a cooperative witness and a cooperative victim” helped lead police to the suspects. That, and residential surveillance video of the suspects.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District Fugitive Team helped the Battle Creek Police with the investigation, as did the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.