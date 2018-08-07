Building trust — law enforcement departments host Nat’l Night Out events

Posted 10:07 AM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:08AM, August 7, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN — National Night Out is an annual event where law enforcement departments across the country host a variety of activities from block parties to festivals to cookouts to build up their relationship with community members.

This year National Night Out is on August 7 and many departments across West Michigan are gearing up for some fun.

  • Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office
    • Where: Betzler’s Parking Lot on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township
    • Time: 7-9 p.m.
  • City of Walker
    • Where: Living Hope Community Church on Hillsdale Drive NW in Grand Rapids
  • Battle Creek Police Department
    • Where: Mill Race Park on Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek
    • Time: 5-8 p.m.
  • Muskegon Police Department
    • Where: Angell, Sheldon Park, McLaughlin, Nelson, Oakview, Nims, Campbell Field, Lakeside, Marquette, Beachwood/Bluffton, Marsh Field, East Muskegon, Jackson Hill and Glenside Neighborhood.
    • Time: 7-10 p.m.

Other areas participating are Albion, Allegan County, Berrien County, Berrien Springs, Big Rapids, Canton Township,  Galesburg, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Hastings, Holland,  Kent County, Kentwood, Newaygo, Paw Paw, Portage, Rockford, Van Buren County, Vicksburg and Wyoming.

For more information about National Night Out events near you contact your local law enforcement department.

