D.A. Blodgett St. John collecting school supplies for kids in need, August 6-10

For many kids, the excitement of the first day of school can be overshadowed by the embarrassment of not having the resources to purchases the proper school supplies. D.A. Blodgett St. Johns's is asking the community to help over 500 kids have the school year they deserve by asking for donations.

The Annual Backpack and School Supply Drive will supply these kids with the materials they need to have a productive school year.

The following supplies can be dropped off at 805 Leonard Street Northeast in Grand Rapids:

Backpacks for elementary students

Sturdy backpacks for high school students

3 hole punched paper (wide and college ruled)

2 pocket folders

1 Inch 3 ring binders

Colored pencils (12 count)

Lined index cards (3x5)

Pencil boxes and bags

Pens – blue or black (12 count)

Pencils (12 count)

Spiral notebooks (wide and college ruled)

Rulers (6" and 12”)

Glue sticks (2 or 3 pack)

Crayons (24 count)

Markers (12 count)

Highlighters

Erasers (2 or 3 pack)

They will be accepting donations between August 6-10.

For information call (616)-361-4118 or visit dabsj.org.