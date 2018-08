BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff says they are investigating a suspicious death in Byron Township Monday night.

The body of a man was found along the road in the 1400 block of 68th Street SW at about 6:00 p.m. The man’s identity has not been released.

Detectives are investigating the man’s death as suspicious. Autopsy results are still pending.

We’ll have more details when they become available.