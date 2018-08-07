× Diamond Place project adds two restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two new eateries are coming to a growing stretch of Michigan Street.

The Diamond Place project will now include a Tropical Smoothie Cafe’ and Chidorii Ramen & Sushi Bar.

The project at 1003 Michigan Street NE will have 165 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a 240-car parking ramp, and a 16,000 square foot Gordon Food Service grocery store.

Chidorii Ramen & Sushi Bar is a new concept eatery co-owned by cousins Dong Wen Wang and Shun Ci Chen. The pair also co-own Fuji Yama, Sakura and the Downtown Market’s sushi bar. The 3,000 SF space will offer fresh sushi, handcrafted poke bowls, and ramen bowls with homemade broth. Chidorii is expected to open in October.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will occupy the eastern end of Diamond Place and will include a drive-thru window. The 1,900 SF space is expected to open at the end of 2018 and will feature 39 seats for dine-in guests. Tentative hours of operation are expected to be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.