Express yourself at Sand Sculpture Contest in Grand Haven this weekend

In the winter there's ice sculpture competitions, but when it's 90 degrees outside it's time to sculpt with sand! Grand Haven is hosting their 37th annual Sand Sculpture Competition this weekend, where people can build art out of the beautiful beach sands.

On Saturday, August 11, anyone can be a part of the competition, and the winner of each age category will win a prize.

The contest will be held at Grand Haven City Beach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration costs $10-$20 per person.

Click here to register.