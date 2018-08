Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcycle crash in Newaygo County on Sunday has now turned deadly.

Family tells FOX 17 a 27-year-old woman from Holland has died after being airlifted to the hospital.

Family says Amanda Vorabout was the kind of person who would light up a room. She leaves behind a little girl, Anjali.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for funeral expenses and to help support Amanda's daughter.