× Further charges dropped against convicted Muskegon murderer

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Prosecutor has dropped further charges against a man already convicted of two murders and is spending life in prison.

Jeffrey Willis is in prison serving two life terms for the murders of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 and Jessica Heeringa in 2013. He was also charged with abducting a teenager in 2016, a crime that led to his arrest for the two murders.

Prosecutor DJ Hilson filed a petition with Judge William Marietti dropping charges of abduction and various of charges of child pornography, from evidence found in searches of Willis’ home after his arrest. Marietti agreed to dropping the charges.

Hilson tells FOX 17 that the charges have been dismissed “in the interest of justice.” He says that he did consult with the teen who was abducted by Willis before filing his motion. He said that Willis seemed to “enjoy the spotlight” that trials had afforded him.