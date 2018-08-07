Kent Co. officials meet with Cosecha GR activists

Posted 10:42 AM, August 7, 2018, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Kent County leaders are met with immigration activities Monday who are calling for the the county to cut its contract with Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This meeting comes after the activities attended and disrupted the last two county board meetings.

County leaders offered to meet with the members of the group to talk more about their concerns and the contract.

The activists believe the county is making money from the contract, however, county officials say that isn't the case and they are just simply following the law.

Despite the meeting, the county leaders say they are unable to change or cancel the contract which resulted in the activist members getting up and walking out.

Nearly 2,000 residents have signed the petition calling for the contract to end.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s