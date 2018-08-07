Kent Co. officials meet with Cosecha GR activists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Kent County leaders are met with immigration activities Monday who are calling for the the county to cut its contract with Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This meeting comes after the activities attended and disrupted the last two county board meetings.

County leaders offered to meet with the members of the group to talk more about their concerns and the contract.

The activists believe the county is making money from the contract, however, county officials say that isn't the case and they are just simply following the law.

Despite the meeting, the county leaders say they are unable to change or cancel the contract which resulted in the activist members getting up and walking out.

Nearly 2,000 residents have signed the petition calling for the contract to end.