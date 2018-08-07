Local NFL official raffling off Super Bowl LIII tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- NFL official, Carl Paganelli Jr. is raffling off two tickets to Super Bowl LIII to raise money for Faith Hospice.

Raffle tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling 616-389-6600. They will be selling 500 total raffle tickets before announcing the winner on September 12th.

Carl's wife Cathy lost her battle with cancer two years ago and says without Faith Hospice he would have never faced his grief.

"I would probably be a person that would be going 900 miles an hour just trying to avoid the fact that my wife died instead of addressing the grief I would have just kept running and never dealt with it and that is not a good way to go so you are better off dealing with it, processing it, it has made me a stronger person, obviously me giving back and doing these events is part of my recovery process, it really is, it helps me a lot."