Love improv? Audition to be part of The Comedy Project cast

Posted 11:25 AM, August 7, 2018

The west side of Grand Rapids is about to get a whole lot funnier, and you can be a part of it! A new comedy and cocktails theater called The Comedy Project is opening soon, and they're holding auditions for actors that want to take the stage.

The Comedy Project is looking for a group of performers and creatives to join their team of writers, actors, and improvisers.

There will be auditions for their company cast and artificial intelligence cast.

The Comedy Project, located at 540 Leonard Avenue Northwest in Suite B, is holding auditions August 7 & 8 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit thecomedyproject.com or email info@thecomedyproject.com.

