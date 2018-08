BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Lt. Governor Brian Calley released a video statement Tuesday night after falling in the GOP primary for Michigan Governor to Attorney General Bill Schuette.

In the two-minute video on YouTube, Calley touted his and Gov. Rick Snyder’s successes, thanked his supporters and put his loss on President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his opponent.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected in Grand Rapids Wednesday night for a GOP Unity Rally.