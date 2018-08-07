Man found with gunshot wound, police search for suspect

Posted 11:21 AM, August 7, 2018, by

MI. CLEMENS, Mich. — Deputies in Macomb County are investigating a shooting after they arrived on scene of incident to find a male with gunshot wound to his head.

The incident occurred near Gibbs Street and Dickinson Avenue in Mt. Clemens on Monday.

The 21-year-old gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected be okay.

Following an investigation it was determined that the victim and other individuals were meeting to settle a debt involving a vehicle when the situation escalated and someone fired shots.

This incident is still under investigation and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Detectives at 586-463-1854.

