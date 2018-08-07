Michigan voters weigh in on governor’s primaries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sheryl Williams of Traverse City says Gretchen Whitmer’s experience makes her the best choice for the Democratic nomination for Michigan governor.

Voters on Tuesday are choosing would-be successors to Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who cannot run again due to term limits.

The 58-year-old Williams says she voted for Whitmer because the former Senate minority leader “has actually governed and knows what governing means.”

Jim Morse of Traverse City supported Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The 38-year-old chef says he likes El-Sayed’s progressive positions and youth, and says he’s “working for the people, not for the corporations.”

Another Democratic running is businessman Shri Thanedar.

On the Republican side, retired business consultant Steve Lauer of Leelanau County says he voted for Bill Schuette because of his lengthy experience and conservative positions. The 75-year-old Lauer says he wants balanced budgets and lower taxes.

Other GOP candidates are Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.