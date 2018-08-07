Muskegon trying to win back-to-back state championships for the 1st time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Since the state of Michigan went to the a playoff format Muskegon High School has won 6 football state championships, but never in consecutive years.

The Big Reds will look to change that this season as they try to defend their 2017 division 3 title.

Junior Cameron Martinez is likely to play quarterback for the Big Reds after starting for 2 years on varsity at Muskegon Catholic Central.

Muskegon returns 4 of the 5 starters along the offensive line led by senior Anthony Bradford who has committed to LSU.

The Big Reds open the season at home on Friday August 24th against defending division 2 state champion Warren DeLaSalle, they host Detroit Martin Luther King the following Friday.