Muskegon trying to win back-to-back state championships for the 1st time

Posted 8:12 PM, August 7, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Since the state of Michigan went to the a playoff format Muskegon High School has won 6 football state championships, but never in consecutive years.

The Big Reds will look to change that this season as they try to defend their 2017 division 3 title.

Junior Cameron Martinez is likely to play quarterback for the Big Reds after starting for 2 years on varsity at Muskegon Catholic Central.

Muskegon returns 4 of the 5 starters along the offensive line led by senior Anthony Bradford who has committed to LSU.

The Big Reds open the season at home on Friday August 24th against defending division 2 state champion Warren DeLaSalle, they host Detroit Martin Luther King the following Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s