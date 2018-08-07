Plainfield Twp. clerk opponents spar over threats on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The primary race for the Plainfield Township Clerk's office has gotten heated due to water issues in the township and recent allegations of threats from the incumbent board member.

The race is between Republicans: Cathleen Postmus, the incumbent clerk, and activist Cody Angell.

Some residents have accused the Plainfield Township Board of not acting quickly or aggressively enough to address the problems of PFAS contamination in the township. Some say that some board members have used intimidation tactics to keep them silent.

FOX 17 News learned Tuesday of allegations that Postmus sent Facebook messages at 2:00 a.m. to a Belmont resident whose private well has been found to have high levels of PFAS contaminants. According to the screenshots, Postmus, who is also a former police officer, claimed a Plainfield Township resident is faking their disability and also told the resident that if she shared an angry voicemail that Postmus left her opponent, she would "have the state of Michigan experts embarrass you."

Postmus tells FOX 17 that she denies ever threatening anyone. Her opponent, Cody Angell, tells FOX 17 that the resident reached out to him Tuesday morning and felt afraid.

Postmus sent FOX 17 this statement: "The most important thing to me is the people I represent. I am not going to get into a battle with my opponent. I choose to take the high road."

