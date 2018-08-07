Polls close for Michigan and Kansas primaries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Polls have closed in Michigan where primary voters will decide key nominations are for governor, U.S. Senate and other offices.

Voters on Tuesday are choosing would-be successors to Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who cannot run again due to term limits, and a GOP nominee to face third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The primary also is when the next congressman or congresswoman will effectively be chosen in two solidly Democratic U.S. House seats opening due to retirements, and when nominees will be selected for an open battleground district in suburban Detroit.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette are considered the favorites for governor. She faces challenges from Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and businessman Shri Thanedar.

Schuette is going against Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.