Restaurant Week GR feature: Grove

Restaurant Week GR is just a day away! Get ready to taste all of what the city of Grand Rapids has to offer at the week-long at over 60 local restaurants.

Executive Chef Jeremy Paquin from Grove shows off what they'll be serving during Restaurant Week GR.

Restaurant Week GR will offer three options and price points:

Two courses for $15 per person (available lunch and dinner)

Two courses for $25 per person (dinner)

Chef’s Choice for over $25 per person (dinner)

Another new dining option is also available this year called “Chef’s Choice”, which will allow for additional chef creativity at select participating locations.

Restaurant Week GR will take place August 8-19.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit restaurantweekgr.com.