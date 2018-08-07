Slotkin to face Rep. Bishop in Michigan’s 8th

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Elissa Slotkin will face Republican Rep. Mike Bishop in what is expected to be a competitive race for a Michigan congressional district that stretches between Lansing and the northern Detroit suburbs.

Slotkin — who had U.S. intelligence, national security and defense roles during the Obama and Bush administrations — beat Michigan State University professor Chris Smith in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The incumbent Bishop defeated business owner Lokesh Kumar in the GOP race.

Democrats hoping for a “blue wave” in November see the 8th District as a pickup opportunity. Bishop, a former legislative leader, is seeking a third term in the GOP-leaning seat.