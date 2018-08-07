South Christian football has big returners up front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- South Christian hasn't made it back to Ford Field in a few years, but with a lot of returning size and experience in 2018 they're looking forward to the upcoming season.

"You know we got a lot of experience on our line this year. We're gonna be big on our line and normally we're not that big so that's a good place to start for us, " head coach Mark Tamminga said at practice on Tuesday.

He also added that their size up front will allow them to switch up their offense a bit.

"I think you're gonna see us run the ball a lot more than we have in the past. I don't wanna tip my hat too much, but I think we gotta get our run game going because that puts a lot of pressure on the defense to stop the pass game."