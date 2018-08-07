West Michigan football team volunteers at Camp Sunshine

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Oakridge Public Schools football players and staff took sometime away from the field to use their spare time to help out at Camp Sunshine in Ottawa County.

The team came together to spend time with the campers.

Camp Sunshine is an opportunity for people ages 12-50 years old with mild to moderate cognitive impairments to have some summer fun safely.

“The guys left camp drenched in sweat from working so hard to make sure every camper traveled safely through their obstacle course,” said Coach Harger. “It was really something to see everyone (my student-athletes and campers and staff members) ALL working together to achieve their goal. Everyone worked as a team and put their trust in each other to have fun.”