34th State Senate primary results make for one of the closest races of the night

Posted 12:02 AM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:20AM, August 8, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich.– In a night of landslide victories, the candidates running for Michigan’s 34th State Senate came within single digits of each other.

On the Republican side, former State Representative Jon Bumstead is projected to beat State Representative Holly Hughes by 4 percent with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

In the Democratic race, non-profit director Poppy Sia-Hernandez is projected to defeat former State Representative Collene Lamonte by 8 percent with 97 percent of the precincts reporting.

This race was one of the few in the state that had primary elections in both Republican and Democratic parties.

Michigan’s 34th State Senate seat serves Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s