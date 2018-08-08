× 34th State Senate primary results make for one of the closest races of the night

MUSKEGON, Mich.– In a night of landslide victories, the candidates running for Michigan’s 34th State Senate came within single digits of each other.

On the Republican side, former State Representative Jon Bumstead is projected to beat State Representative Holly Hughes by 4 percent with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

In the Democratic race, non-profit director Poppy Sia-Hernandez is projected to defeat former State Representative Collene Lamonte by 8 percent with 97 percent of the precincts reporting.

This race was one of the few in the state that had primary elections in both Republican and Democratic parties.

Michigan’s 34th State Senate seat serves Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties.