A new era for Jenison Football

Posted 11:59 PM, August 8, 2018

JENISON, Mich. -- The Wildcats have not made the playoffs since 2003, but new head coach Rob Zeitman is hoping to change that this season.

As a former assistant under Tony Annese at both Muskegon and Ferris State, he Brough a lot of Ferris State people with him to Jenison along with former GVSU player Blake Smolen who joins senior quarterback Kyle Nott with the connections to Grand Valley State.

"Especially with my dad working at Grand Valley - me and the coaches are arguing about it all the time," Kyle laughed. "But it's good to have a couple of GVSU guys on my side to get back at them."

Coach Zeitman said the first meeting was an interesting one, but now he couldn't be happier. "It's great to have a lot of guys that you've coached along the way on your staff and Blake has been an unbelievable addition and to get to know him and his excitement and what he brings to the table is great.

