Battle Creek PD unveils a new headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The ribbon was cut for the new 4,200 square-foot, $15 million police headquarters in Battle Creek Wednesday, just a little over a year after the groundbreaking last summer. Battle Creek Police Department staff will be able to transition into the new building next week.

Once that is complete, the old building is set to be demolished later this year. The week-long move means that several services normally offered by the police department, including fingerprinting and the records division, will be unavailable for a few days.

Chief Jim Blocker says that when you walk in their front doors, they want a hospitable feel. They want people to feel comfortable. A department can be a victim advocacy center and they hope they have hit the mark on this one.

There will be dozens of items that will not make it over to the new building, and before demolition can commence, these tokens of the Battle Creek PD will be auctioned off to the public.

Anything from office furniture to items for you own gun range, you have the opportunity to bid on these items next week. Pre-inspection of the items will be on August 15th from 10 AM to 4 PM and the online auction will be August 16th from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Another public ribbon cutting is set for Friday with city officials and the chamber of commerce.