BBB calls out ‘no-show’ deck builder

GALESBURG, Mich. -- David Sohlden, owner of Kalamazoo Craftsman, is accused of taking Alex Skiba's deposit months ago and never doing the work. The Better Business Bureau said Skiba isn't alone and that the consumer watchdog has received several complaints about Sohlden.

Skiba said he paid him a $6,000 deposit check in May, and Sohlden cashed it.

"He told me at that time that he was going to have the materials purchased and delivered here within a week. As you can see, there's no materials anywhere around here. That never happened to this day, and he hasn't started the job," Skiba explained.

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers have called, emailed, and messaged Sohlden through his website. He hasn't responded.