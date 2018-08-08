BBB calls out ‘no-show’ deck builder

Posted 7:50 PM, August 8, 2018, by

GALESBURG, Mich. -- David Sohlden, owner of Kalamazoo Craftsman, is accused of taking Alex Skiba's deposit months ago and never doing the work. The Better Business Bureau said Skiba isn't alone and that the consumer watchdog has received several complaints about Sohlden.

Skiba said he paid him a $6,000 deposit check in May, and Sohlden cashed it.

"He told me at that time that he was going to have the materials purchased and delivered here within a week. As you can see, there's no materials anywhere around here. That never happened to this day, and he hasn't started the job," Skiba explained.

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers have called, emailed, and messaged Sohlden through his website. He hasn't responded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s