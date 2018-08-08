Camp Redhawk inspires Cedar Springs football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- The Cedar Springs football team returns a number of seniors on defense this year leading the way.

But for the Redhawks, the start of high school football season only means one thing: Camp Redhawk.

"For our kids it's really more not so much about football but coming together. It's about learning to live with one another and about coming closer together as a team," head coach Gus Kapolka said on their annual tradition of camping out at the school from Sunday-Wednesday.

"It's something that we've done every year since I've been here and it's been really successful and I think it's a great way for us to start our season off every year."

With short practices, team building activities and motivational speakers the team learns a lot about each other and the important things in life.

Senior Ethan West said the week is always very memorable. "Seeing other people and what they've gone through it just gives us the feeling that we know that we should be thankful for what we have and we should work hard every day to push even further and get even better than we are."