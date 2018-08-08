Enjoy a drink at Portland Beerfest on the Bridge on Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sampling craft beer on a scenic bridge is the best way to spend a Saturday afternoon, and beer enthusiasts can do just that at Portland Beerfest on the Bridge.

Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Portland will be filled with 14 Michigan breweries, two cideries, and three wineries. There will also be food trucks, live music, and other entertainment for people to enjoy.

Beerfest on the Bridge is happening Saturday, August 11 from 3-8 p.m.

Tickets range from $30-50, with designated driver tickets costing $10.

For more information, visit beeronbridge.com.