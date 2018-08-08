Experience more fun and fewer crowds during Cedar Point’s Michigan Days

Posted 12:25 PM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24PM, August 8, 2018

The end of summer is coming, but there's a silver lining that happens each August for those looking to get some last minute thrills at Cedar Point. The amusement park is getting ready for their unofficial holiday, Michigan Days, when Michigan residents will find shorter wait times for rides, and less crowds to mingle through.

Todd went to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, to get the inside scoop of how Michiganders can take advantage of this great deal.

For more details on the park, visit cedarpoint.com.

Want a chance to win free tickets to Cedar Point? Click here to enter our contest!

