Finding the answers, police investigate fatal incident

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a fatal incident that occurred in the 1400 block of 68th Street SW in Kent County Monday evening.

After receiving several reports of a man with gunshot wounds lying on the side of the roadway, officers arrived on scene to confirm that 66-year-old Dale Cross Sr. died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Cross’ GMC Envoy was parked on the side of the road with a tire jack underneath, according to police.

Cross was the former pastor of the Abundant Life Church in Wyoming.

It is unclear exactly what happened so police are asking for help piece together the situation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.