Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Mark your calendars for the very first bags, brews, and barbecues cornhole tournament happening this weekend.

Bags start flying at 1 p.m. at the Downtown Market on Saturday.

Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and 40 bucks a team. Each member will receive a market gift card just for signing up.

The winner or winning team will take home more than 800 dollars in cash and prizes.

To sign up visit the downtown market website.