Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on Cooking Channel

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A West Michigan restaurant is about to get national attention.

The Toasted Pickle in downtown Grand Haven will be featured on the Cooking Channel Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

The restaurant is known for its handmade sandwiches, salads and soups all made with local ingredients.

It’s part of the Food Network’s new series called “Seaside Snacks and Shacks”.

The show’s host Sabin Lomac visited the restaurant and got an inside look at what they do.

